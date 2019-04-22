Dear Miss Manners: As a licensed psychotherapist, I am being bombarded lately by clients, as well as by friends and family, asking how to deflect those who are inclined to rant and rave about politics.

Am I correct in first stating that in mixed company — i.e., when one does not know for sure what others who are present believe — one should always refrain from discussing religion and politics, and that doing so is actually a breach of etiquette?

May I then suggest that they might say something like, "I agree that what's going on in the world today is distressing, so I'd like to enjoy our time together today. By the way, did you see such-and-such movie that came out recently?" Is this acceptable?

Sure. Just make sure that you caution these people against telling the ranters that they are being rude. You can trust Miss Manners that reciting etiquette rules to offenders who are minding their own business, however unpleasant that business may be, is not a polite — nor an effective — way to teach manners.

Dear Miss Manners: I have tried to be respectful and calming when I am in the earshot of a serial "F-bomber." I don't know why, but in a family setting like a sporting event, restaurant or fireworks show, I feel like I have glass shoved in my eye with each one that I hear. Some people truly seem unable to create a sentence without using this language.

When I ask them politely to "slow down the (expletive) train," it usually gets twice as bad. I typically end up leaving, even though I am 6'2", 250 pounds, and not worried about defending myself. What causes people to speak like this, and what is the best way to address the person?

A winsome 8-year-old of Miss Manners’s acquaintance has taken it upon herself to address such people, saying sweetly, “Please! There is a child present.”

This works so well, bringing a delayed-reaction smile to the faces of the offenders, that Miss Manners has granted her an exception from the rule against correcting others.

Not you, however. It would not be considered amusing from someone who is 6’2 and 250 pounds. So if you cannot be accompanied by a winsome child who knows how to deliver a line, you will unfortunately have to submit to the prohibition against monitoring the language of strangers.

Dear Miss Manners: My son and his fiance are moving out of the country after their wedding. How do they ask for cash or gift cards instead of using a gift registry without sounding greedy?

Guess what? Asking people to give you money — or specific things, for that matter, despite that being a common practice — is greedy. Miss Manners will not whitewash it.

Oh, all right. What the couple can do is to say, or include in a cheery note, to friends: “As you know, we are moving abroad. It’s going to be a major chore moving all our stuff, but we hope that once we get settled, you will visit us there.”

