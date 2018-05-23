Dear Miss Manners: I am a woman of a certain age, the mother of a millennial child, and I am confused about texting etiquette.

Can one send a text at any time of day or night, as one can with emails? Must one always type out long forms for every word on the excruciatingly small keys, or are abbreviations acceptable? When referencing a book title, are all caps acceptable when underlining is not available?

I first became familiar with this form of communication when my daughter was in high school. Although I frown on the abbreviations commonly used in texts, I would use them for time's sake or to keep me from going mad trying to touch the correct tiny key, and not the one crammed up beside it.

Even with the high school years behind us, writing "How r u?" remains temptingly convenient, but do you think it is too silly for adults to use?

Yup.

It is with reluctance that Miss Manners acknowledges that tiny keys require tiny compromises. The idea is to maintain your dignity while embarrassing neither your millennial nor your English teachers.

Capital letters are permissible in place of italics, if you promise not to use them for regular correspondence, where it just comes across as yelling. Abbreviations are allowed in limited, identifiable quantities.

Good luck keeping up with acronyms, which have crept into the regular conversation of the young. (Do they not recognize that it usually requires the same amount of vocal effort as full words?)

And although many people silence their phones at night, others keep them on “for emergencies,” so reasonable texting hours are preferred — to avoid inciting one.

Dear Miss Manners: At a baby shower, the mom-to-be happily opened the baby gifts. Contrary to the usual custom, no one appeared to be writing down the names of the gift-givers and the nature of the presents.

Shortly before the shower broke up, a friend of the expectant mother passed around identical postcards to everyone. One side was blank except for pictures of various baby items, and the other had a close-up photo of the soon-to-be mom's hands cradling her tummy with the upcoming dad's hands over hers. No faces, no names, just a line saying something like, "We're happy to welcome a new addition to our family."

It turned out that this was the only "thank you" card that anyone received. Have you ever encountered something like this before?

Providing a graphic visual that details the purpose of the occasion seems to Miss Manners an active discouragement of further presents, not an expression of gratitude for those received. She supposes that she should be grateful that the postcards did not also depict the means.

Handwritten, personal letters without any “show and tell” are still — and always will be — the only proper way to express such thanks.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.