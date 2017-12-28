Dear Miss Manners: My husband and I go grocery shopping two times a month. To expedite the process, each of us retrieves half of the items on the grocery list, and we use two carts. I always keep my cart right next to me, and only leave it to take a few steps down or across an aisle to retrieve an item.

My husband will leave his cart at the far end of an aisle for around a minute or so (occasionally more) when he’s retrieving a few items at the other end. He will also leave the cart in one aisle to grab some items from another aisle. I do not expect him to be quite as fastidious as I am about staying near the cart, but I have witnessed people having to jostle around his cart or having some difficulty reaching items that his cart is obstructing.

He insists that such occurrences do not happen as much as I think they do (which may be true, as I am often in another section of the store, getting the items on my half of the list), and that he isn’t separated from his cart long enough for his behavior to be rude. He does try to grab items quickly when he leaves the cart unattended.

My opinion is that his behavior is inconsiderate to fellow shoppers. Am I right?

Not having checked on him either, Miss Manners cannot know whether it is true that he rarely does this, and only for a few moments. She would therefore be inclined to trust his word — unless he also leaves his car in the middle of the street while he does errands.

Dear Miss Manners: My child attends high school with 2,200 other students. Today, a Friday, they found a gift card on school grounds in the dirt valued at $10 for a local ice cream parlor.

Since this occurred after a club meeting, school had been dismissed for more than one hour, the office was closed and the students and staff had departed, not to return until Monday.

Honesty is very important to me, so I am wondering if it is okay under these circumstances to allow my child to keep the gift card for their own use. I’m sure it can be turned in to the office on Monday as a lost-and-found item; however, the chances of the owner being found are slim.

Am I simply looking for an excuse to allow my child to keep it, or is keeping it acceptable?

Yes, you are looking for an excuse, and no, it is not acceptable.

Access to this ice cream is not melting over the weekend, Miss Manners feels obliged to point out. So there is no reason not to do the honest thing and turn in the card — hoping that no one will show up to claim it.

Dear Miss Manners: How much time should elapse before an RSVP is answered?

Long enough for the recipient to get to the nearest telephone, device or desk.

