Dear Miss Manners: I was happy to see my boyfriend get dressed up for my friend’s wedding. But when we sat down to eat, he threw his tie over his shoulder so that it wouldn’t hang down toward the food. I thought this took away from the effect of his nice outfit. Another friend said that he does this, too, to keep his tie clean. Should I get my boyfriend a tie clip for his birthday?

Miss Manners assumes the gentleman does not take off his shirt while eating, even though ketchup stains on a white dress shirt are more noticeable than soup on a tie. She can think of at least three alternatives to the clip or the shoulder toss, including a more refined manner of eating, a more heavily patterned tie — or the number of a good dry cleaner.

Dear Miss Manners: I have an excellent relationship with my next-door neighbor, and we frequently lend one another tools and gardening equipment. When I was working on my gutters and had completed the task, but had not yet put away my ladder, my neighbor asked to borrow it.

Ordinarily I think nothing of lending him my tools and am happy to do so. However, my ladder has a “light duty’’ rating and my neighbor is, to put it in medical terms, morbidly obese. Knowing how much I weigh, I can do the math and easily calculate that his weight is significantly higher than the ladder is rated for.

As I was at a loss as to how to gracefully decline his request, I ended up letting him use it, but I cringed the entire time, thinking that I might be responsible for potential catastrophe if he broke my ladder. Or that he might stress/damage it in a way that would cause future problems, perhaps leading to failure during my own use.

The fact that I was enabling a very unsafe situation has bothered me. Since it is surely rude to draw attention to someone’s obesity and also rude to deny the use of something to a friendly neighbor with a long history of mutual lending, how should I have handled this situation?

You would not lend your neighbor a defective or dangerous tool, and that is your way out. Squint just enough not to notice your neighbor’s weight and you will discover that that is the situation you are describing. “Oh, this old thing?’’ Miss Manners would have replied. “I know I still use it, but it’s so flimsy that I really don’t feel right having anyone else on it.’’

Dear Miss Manners: Occasionally I receive business correspondence where the sender simply signs his/her name. A few of my clients are foreign, and I am unable to discern whether they are male or female. How do I respectfully address them in my return letter?

This was a more challenging problem in the pre-Internet days, when companies did not post their employees’ titles, pictures, biographies and favorite water sports on their corporate websites. But assuming that photographs are either not provided or not definitive in answering your question, there is always the telephone. Miss Manners suggests calling someone other than your correspondent so that you can ask your question directly. It will be a familiar question if addressed to the assistant of a boss with a non-gender-specific name.

