Dear Miss Manners: Is there a polite way to preempt people from coming to visit at the hospital?

Last time I was in the hospital, my boss and his wife came to see me. I was horrified! After three days without a shower and looking and feeling my worst ever, I was totally humiliated. I will never be able to look him in the eye again.

Another friend came and stayed for over an hour despite my hints and then outright pleas that I wanted to be alone. The next day she showed up again, and I totally lost it, telling her, "Out! Out!"

Now I'm scheduled for another hospital stay, and people are already asking which hospital I'll be in. I've said that I appreciate their kindness, but don't want visitors. I fear this is falling on deaf ears.

And you show your appreciation by shunning your boss (do you plan to quit your job?) and shouting at your faithful friend?

There are special polite social protections and leeway granted to hospital patients. You can ask the staff to say that you cannot have visitors, without the need to specify that it is because you don’t want them. You can post a sign on your door saying “No visitors allowed.” And if they get past these barriers, you can still fall asleep during a visit, or announce the intention to do so by saying, “Forgive me, I am afraid that I am supposed to be resting.”

Miss Manners wishes that you will recover your health, but also that when you do so, you will still have a job and some friends.

Dear Miss Manners: There seems to be an assumption now that a mother will pay a sitter when she goes on a date. But growing up in the '80s, it was my understanding that the mother's date would pay. Should someone offer to cover the sitter when asking out a single parent?

Really? Was it as recently as that when there were enough single mothers of young children dating so as to establish rules about costs?

In any case, there was no such rule. It is true that the customs of courting costs have changed. But that is in regard to the costs of the event itself.

Formerly, it was awkward for polite ladies to reciprocate, by pretending to have been given theater tickets or staging an occasional home-cooked meal. Although gentlemen were supposed to pay the bills incurred during the date, it was never the case — as some ladies still like to maintain — that their guests were entirely free of obligation.

But each was always supposed to meet the respective costs of preparing for the date — clothes come to mind — and Miss Manners imagines it would be awkward for a gentleman to offer to pay for the sitter, unless the couple were beyond the mere dating stage. It would be unseemly for the lady to expect this.

