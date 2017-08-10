Dear Miss Manners: My stepfather’s grandson’s wedding is black-tie optional, and my stepfather’s children are renting him a tux. My mom, who is 90, thought she would wear a nice pants outfit with a dressy jacket and is resistant to buying something new. She has been through a lot this year (treatment for lymphoma, cancer surgery, and she recently fell and broke her pelvis, so she is in a lot of pain).

I and my three sisters (my mom’s only children) live on the opposite coast, but we are now being pressured by the mother of the groom (my stepfather’s daughter) and my stepfather to see that she is outfitted appropriately — not just for the wedding, but also for the rehearsal dinner (cocktail attire) and the wedding breakfast to be held the day after the wedding.

They have also expressed concerns about the shoes my mother prefers (very safe, comfortable, but not at all dressy). My sister even heard my stepfather tell her that if she doesn’t get something new to wear, she can stay home and not attend the wedding or other events.

My mother doesn’t stand up for herself, unfortunately. Two of us will be traveling to see her soon and plan to take her shopping. My sister is even purchasing a few things for my mom that she will bring with her, in the hopes that maybe something will fit and work for this event.

Personally, I think it is extremely superficial of them to dictate what she wears (especially since the wedding is six months from now!). If it were me, I would just be thrilled they are both well enough to attend, regardless of how they are dressed.

Is my mother wrong to resist the request to buy something more formal? Or should the stepfamily back off?

What happened to the “optional’’ part?

While Miss Manners always advocates dressing properly for the occasion — and generally abhors “optional,’’ as it just invites chaos — the particulars of your mother’s dress seem to be unduly fixated upon here. There is certainly a lot of undue angst being put into this poor woman’s wardrobe that seemingly requires three outfits and uncomfortable, possibly dangerous, shoes.

If your mother can reasonably be jollied into the shopping expedition or accepts one of your sister’s choices for one new outfit, fine. But if not, please talk to your stepfather about “backing off.’’ Surely this cannot really be worth all of this fuss.

Dear Miss Manners: A friend from college is in my city visiting, and he’s posting a constant stream of pictures of the trip. I’m hurt that he didn’t contact me to meet up. We lived together for a number of years post-college.

Should I reach out and say, “I see you’re in town, so let’s meet up’’?

Unfortunately, Miss Manners finds that in this age of social media being a replacement for actual social contact, this may have been your friend’s way of telling you he was in town. And if it was not, your treating it as such assumes the best and gives him a graceful way to apologize and correct the oversight. Infinitely preferable — on both sides — to “why didn’t you call me?!’’

New Miss Manners columns are posted Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.