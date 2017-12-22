Dear Miss Manners: The question is: Should my niece write a thank-you note? Her mother (my sister) says no. I say yes.

Here’s the story: My niece’s friend has stayed the night at our house two times. She was a lovely guest, thanked us all profusely, but did not write a note. This friend sees my niece every day at their soccer program, where they are both interns.

My niece was invited to a lovely dinner hosted by her friend’s grandparents, with whom the friend lives. When I asked my sister if my niece had written the grandparents a thank-you note, my sister replied: ‘’No, I don’t want her to show up (friend’s name)!’’

This seems crazy to me. My niece enjoys a lovely invitation and doesn’t write the grandparents for fear of showing up their granddaughter? I think my sister is wrong.

Attempts to pass off your niece’s thoughtlessness (unwillingness to thank someone for a kindness) as thoughtfulness (avoiding shaming her friend) are neither logical nor convincing.

The events and the participants being distinct, no comparison is likely to be made. But if it were, Miss Manners would prefer to think that in writing a thank-you letter that the grandparents might mention favorably, your niece would be setting her friend a good example.

Dear Miss Manners: Many months ago, I had a medical condition from which I am mostly recovered. It still manifests itself in mild but visible signs that do not bother me; I usually don’t even notice the problem. Eventually, this will all go away, so I am not at all concerned by it.

Sometimes, the person that I am speaking with will notice, and in the middle of the conversation will ask, “What’s the matter with your ___?’’ I know this question arises because the person I am speaking to is genuinely concerned, and I am happy that people care.

But the answer is complicated, and I do my best to be succinct. “I had such-and-such illness, which has left me with this visible problem, but I’m okay and it’s not a big deal.’’

This, unfortunately, generates a gasp, because the name of the illness sounds much worse than it actually is. The gasp is followed by, “Oh, I’m so sorry,’’ along with more questions, or sometimes even a story that starts with “I once had . . . ’’ If I don’t name the illness, I get pressed further for more details.

I would much prefer to just get back to the conversation and not discuss medical conditions or illnesses. How can I respond in a way that ends the inquiry without making the person feel awful for having asked?

With less detail. “It was a side effect of a condition I had, but fortunately it’s resolved and going away.’’

Miss Manners appreciates your assumption that the inquirer’s intentions are good, but that assumption will be tested if there are follow-up questions. Each subsequent answer should be identical to the first. The repetition is a pointed, but polite, way to respond to mounting rudeness.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Monday through Saturday on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.