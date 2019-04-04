Dear Miss Manners: I am a woman who is friends with a lovely couple. This husband and wife never say a negative word about anyone. They are kind and considerate.

The problem is that both husband and wife have the odd habit of smacking the arm of whomever is sitting next to them when they are making a point. The wife actually smacks fairly hard at times, but the husband does it, too.

I have avoided sitting next to them at dinner parties and neighborhood get-togethers, but it can happen if you are standing next to one of them. And often, as I am unprepared, the smack, gentle or not, comes as a bit of a shock.

I realize this is a habit that both of these fine people have acquired, but it's extremely annoying, not to mention it sometimes hurts. What is the proper response that might get it to stop?

“Owwwwww-ah!”

Dear Miss Manners: I'd like to know the proper etiquette for who pays when dining out with houseguests.

My husband and I have one set of friends who insist they should pay for meals out when we visit. Their reasoning is that they don't consider themselves to be good cooks and therefore don't cook meals for us while staying in their home. Another set insists on treating us to dinner when staying overnight in our home because we're letting them stay at our house. I want to be a good houseguest so would like to know, who is right?

Whoever claims it. Miss Manners does not object to either host’s interpretation of reciprocity, as long as reciprocity is reasonably achieved.

If you are the host and are making most of the meals, it is gracious to allow your guests to take you out for a night. If, as the guest, you are constantly being treated to restaurant dinners, you should insist on at least one of those outings being by your invitation. Alternatively, you may send your host a rather generous present by way of thanks instead. Cooking lessons come to mind.

Dear Miss Manners: A friend borrowed one of my nice black dresses for her father's funeral and has yet to return it. We don't see each other that often anymore due to schedules.

Is it rude to ask for it back? I wear it for church and other occasions. It's been a month, and I don't want to seem insensitive.

Surely, no schedule is too full that you cannot make arrangements to see her -- especially if her father has recently died. Miss Manners recommends that you try -- and lest it seem that you have ulterior motives, that you be upfront about retrieving the dress.

“I’ve been thinking about you and how honored I was that I could be of use during this tragic time by lending you the dress. I’m hoping that we could find a time to get together and talk when I could also pick it up. When would be good?”

And then just make sure that when you see her, it is the second or third thing you ask about, not the first.

