Dear Miss Manners: Is it rude to announce that today is your birthday, either in person or on social media? I’ve always thought people jubilantly declaring “It’s my birthday!’’ were just begging for birthday wishes or gifts. It seems tasteless. What are your thoughts?

That yes, after a certain age — say, 12 — one does not enter a room, or the social media equivalent, by announcing one’s own birthday.

If, however, it can be coyly and casually folded into the conversation — for example, as the answer to “How are you?’’ — Miss Manners would not fault your enthusiasm.

Dear Miss Manners: We have three cats. When we have guests for the first time, I try to remember to mention we have cats since some people are allergic, while others just don’t like them. However, sometimes I don’t think about it when extending an invitation.

Whose responsibility is it to raise the issue: the host’s or the guest’s? If someone has a food allergy and is coming for dinner, I assume they will let me know. Is it the same for pets?

No. And, Miss Manners notes, it is not the case for food allergies, either, unless it is something life-threateningly severe. Guests should not be vetting their hosts for all allergen possibilities and making guesses at both what is being served and who will be present. And they should definitely not be voicing and listing all of their mere dislikes and preferences, even if asked.

It is, however, generally polite that a host inquire about allergies before preparing a meal, and inform guests of any allergy-producing pets. If, as in your case, you forget, let them know when you remember — or as they come through the door — and do everything reasonable to isolate or eliminate the offenders. It should be noted, however, that this rule does not apply to any equally offensive humans.

Dear Miss Manners: We often meet friends at restaurants. If one party arrives ahead of the other, should they go to the table or wait for the other party to arrive so they can all be seated at the same time?

I would like to wait for them, but one couple always seems to arrive before us and they go to the table without us, even if I have made the reservation. Should I care, or not?

Not. Restaurant rules differ from dinner parties at one’s home. At the latter, guests wait to be seated until their hosts indicate that it is time to do so and are seated themselves.

Miss Manners is surprised, however, that the situation you described has been an issue at restaurants, as most do not even allow only part of the party to be seated for fear of losing a bigger table if the others do not show. If your friends are able to get hold of a table, why not let them? If it helps, you may consider that the host in this case is the restaurant itself. And securing a table is infinitely preferable to being jostled in a crowded hallway.

New Miss Manners columns are posted Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays on washingtonpost.com/advice. You can send questions to Miss Manners at her website, missmanners.com.