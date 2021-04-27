Let’s look at context. Casually propping your feet on a desk in Pelosi’s office while marauding men stalked the halls and malevolently called out, “Oh Naaaancy” — and using that time to pen a threatening note to Pelosi — that would be rude. But by prefacing the note with “Hey,” and not just “Nancy,” then it is no longer rude because it’s no longer threatening. It’s casual. It’s biatd. Like, when kidnappers cut out letters from magazines to mail their threatening ransom notes, do they take the time to cut out, “h E Y”? Probably not. “Hey,” is something you only write when you’re a good guy leaving notes on the desk of the woman whose office you have just overtaken while storming the Capitol.