I am a journalist. Without events like news conferences, I cannot do my job. But as a woman who has watched too many of these conferences in cringing anticipation of when the athlete/actor/candidate was going to be asked “How guilty do you feel every day as a working mom?” or “How do you respond to charges that you alone are responsible for Ben Affleck’s relapse?” or “Dump out your purse and show us if you have any fancy tampons” — as a woman who has witnessed all that, I feel nothing but relief when famous women refuse to play on an uneven field.