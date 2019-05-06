

This combination of 2015, 2018 and 2019 file photos shows CBS's John Dickerson, Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King, right. CBS News is replacing its evening anchor and revamping its morning show lineup as it seeks to boost ratings. O'Donnell will replace Jeff Glor as anchor of the "CBS Evening News" this summer. King will remain co-host of "CBS This Morning." Dickerson will become a correspondent for "60 Minutes." (Richard Shotwell, Brent N. Clarke, Charles Sykes/Richard Shotwell, Brent N. Clarke, Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Susan Zirinsky announced her first big shake-up as CBS News president Monday morning, declaring the moves a “start of a new era” for the news network.

The changes, which have been rumored for days, are notable as the first woman-directed news network overhaul in the post #MeToo era. The network has struggled in third place in the lucrative morning-show wars, and budget cuts from several years ago have hollowed out the reporting firepower of the once-legendary news division.

Norah O’Donnell was named anchor and managing editor of “CBS Evening News” as well as the lead anchor of political events for the network. Gayle King will stay as the linchpin of “CBS This Morning,” and will be joined by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil as co-hosts, Zirinsky said.

O’Donnell’s new role entails a physical move back to Washington, D.C., one of Zirinsky’s ideas for how to juice ratings. Zirinsky described the Washington move as one that “adds to the importance and stature of the broadcast and will give CBS News unique access to top lawmakers, whose decisions have a profound impact on all Americans.”

Katie Couric, who had a short tenure as the first woman to anchor the evening news at CBS, congratulated O’Donnell by Instagram, noting she was “only the third woman to be the solo anchor of a network evening news broadcast... an important and needed step in representing more than half the population.”

John Dickerson, who joined “CBS This Morning” after Charlie Rose was forced out when The Washington Post revealed his sexual misconduct allegations, is also leaving the show after what he termed “a year abroad” in the morning slot. He is moving to report for “60 Minutes” and will also chair elections specials, the network said.

The odd man out in the shake-up is Jeff Glor, who anchored CBS Evening News but still is in negotiations with the network over what, if any, role he will have in the future.

These changeover rituals for the last TV news celebrities are well-established, though rarely executed without speedbumps.

When Ann Curry was forced from her chair on the Today Show, her tearful goodbye sent the “Today Show’s” ratings into a dive, and gave rival ABC’s “Good Morning America” the opportunity to take over the #1 position.

At 7 a.m., King announced the news to viewers by praising O’Donnell, who noted that it was “incredibly humbling” to accept the position. King specifically mentioned Zirinsky as the driver of the changes. She praised Glor and noted that “his conversations with CBS continue.”

King also briefly went off-script to address the report in the New York Post’s Page Six alleging that King demanded O’Donnell leave the show owing to O’Donnell’s “toxic” presence in the division.

“I have no beef with you and you have no beef with me,” she said to O’Donnell. King then quoted Tina Brown, the former editor of Vanity Fair and Talk magazine, who said, “The reality is it’s two great jobs for two great women.”

King praised Zirinsky for her leadership. “She could have come in with a weedwhacker . . . This is a business about ratings – and when the ratings don’t work they make changes.”