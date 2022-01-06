I wasn’t. In six months of nursing — a span of time that included three lactation consultants, two doctors, two breastfeeding specialist-doctors, two breast pumps and seven herbal supplements, I would never, ever produce enough milk again.
How I’d tried. A neighbor told me she’d boosted her milk supply by drinking 8 ounces of Gatorade per day. I bought a case and drank 64 ounces every day for two weeks straight. “I think it needs to be the blue kind,” the neighbor clarified. I drank the blue kind.
The first lactation consultant said all I needed to do was nurse whenever the baby wanted to; I nursed every hour. The second consultant said that I should nurse every three hours, then pump to make sure my milk ducts were completely emptied. I did that, calculating that between breastfeeding and pumping I was spending six hours a day with something attached to my boobs.
A doctor told me about an FDA-banned drug that she was not legally allowed to prescribe because it once caused heart problems in 70-year-old men, but which I could order on my own from a pharmacy on the island nation of Vanuatu. Two weeks later, the pills arrived. My milk did not.
I’m telling you this because — honestly, who knows why I’m telling you this personal saga. It’s a story about me returning to this column after maternity leave, thinking I would have gained ancient wisdom and instead feeling deflated. It’s about the odd expectations of motherhood (society-appointed, self-appointed) and a massively successful public health campaign proclaiming that breastfeeding is great because it’s free — a statement that is true only if you believe women’s time is worth nothing. It’s about wanting desperately for something to work like it should, and mistakenly believing that effort is the only necessary ingredient.
The main reason I’d perservered on this breastfeeding journey was covid-related — since my daughter was too young to be vaccinated I wanted to pass on my Pfizer antibodies — and damned if everything didn’t feel like a covid metaphor lately. The exhaustion of it all. The slog. The promises of things getting better: Masking up and vaxxing up and Binax-ing up, only to learn that the New Year looks basically like the Old Year, and omicron hasn’t even peaked yet.
How long must we all keep pumping?
The other reason this felt like a covid metaphor was the notion, prevalent in some wackadoo circles, that our bodies should be able to fight the virus on their own: rally the white blood cells, power up the natural antibodies — who needs a synthetic vaccine when we could be acquiring “real” immunity by forcing our immune systems to fight it blind, without any training or preparation?
There’s an unfortunate tendency to attach shame to the very normal act of using the fruits of human ingenuity to help the body do what it needs to do. Scrolling nursing message boards at 2 a.m., I found woman after woman confessing that she’d caved and given her baby formula, and then woman after woman chastising her for it: How would she ever produce enough milk if her body thought formula would pick up the slack? Didn’t she want the natural bonding/pleasant endorphins/complete nutrition/healthy antibodies from breastfeeding? Had she tried Gatorade?
When is your baby fed and when is your baby really fed?
Before it was my lactation system, I would have told you that formula was the way to go: It gives mothers freedom and flexibility, it lets fathers be equal caretakers. Once this question became personal, it became psychotically personal, tapping into everything I’d ever subconsciously absorbed about what it meant to be a good and present parent.
“I don’t know why I can’t do this,” I found myself telling the second breastfeeding doctor — a lauded specialist whose appointments booked months in advance — as I sat topless and masked in her exam room. “Women breastfed their babies for centuries before formula existed.”
“And for centuries babies starved and died,” she told me matter-of-factly. “You have done everything you can. Your body can’t do any more.”
And then, in her white coat, she leaned over and hugged me. And after six months of sleeplessness and bruising and blood — after supplements and mastitis and exercises and hundreds of dollars worth of pills from the South Pacific and thousands of ounces of Gatorade — that is what finally made me cry.
And that insight is what finally made me reframe the entire milk saga over the past half year. I hadn’t failed. I had actually gotten impossibly lucky. Because the only difference between me and the mothers of centuries ago was that my baby, thank heavens, had Similac.
Sometimes we want to believe our bodies have all the natural resources we need. Sometimes they do. But when they don’t, you don’t beat yourself up — you take the Similac, the Paxlovid, the booster shot. You be grateful you don’t live in the 14th century with a starving baby and leeches on your feet.
Hand-me-down maternity clothes and a pandemic pregnancy helped me understand what it means to make others feel safe
Did I come home and smash my breast pump to shards with a claw hammer? I did not. My daughter’s pediatrician said my daughter was getting enough antibodies from me that it was worth continuing, in some modified form.
But I did come away with my first real lesson of 2022, and of parenting: You do what you can. You do everything you can, and sometimes “everything” will only get you halfway there. If you’re lucky enough to live in a time where our brains have invented ways to help our bodies close the gap, then you should accept that help with pride and not shame. That doesn’t diminish your personal efforts, and it doesn’t taint the end result. You feed your baby, and you don’t have to let your soul be sucked dry.
