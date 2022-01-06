There’s an unfortunate tendency to attach shame to the very normal act of using the fruits of human ingenuity to help the body do what it needs to do. Scrolling nursing message boards at 2 a.m., I found woman after woman confessing that she’d caved and given her baby formula, and then woman after woman chastising her for it: How would she ever produce enough milk if her body thought formula would pick up the slack? Didn’t she want the natural bonding/pleasant endorphins/complete nutrition/healthy antibodies from breastfeeding? Had she tried Gatorade?