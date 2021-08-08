David Axelrod, a former longtime senior adviser, thinks Obama has been more active in his post-presidency than he himself anticipated, given the nature and volume of national crises. Michelle has often been by his side, or working the same issue from another angle. In the run-up to the midterm elections in 2018, she hyped voter participation through When We All Vote, her turnout initiative, while he campaigned for specific candidates. About a year ago Obama turned his eulogy for Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) into a critique of the filibuster and an endorsement of equal representation for residents of Puerto Rico and D.C. Following the insurrection both he and Michelle issued their own blistering condemnations that ended with a very Obamian refrain.