Omicron. The variant is new, but the coronavirus is no longer novel. It’s serial. More than 819,000 Americans are dead, but owing to vaccines — and an attitude of partial surrender — we now have the luxury of half measures. Some schools are closed but not all. Some Broadway shows are closing but not all. Many flights are canceled but not all. New Hampshire has it worse than Kentucky, but just wait. We’re surfing into January on waves of delta and omicron, toward the terminus of the Greek alphabet and the beginning of year three of the pandemic. We’re deep into the Wikipedia entry for Lexapro as we queue for hours, in the cold, for a swab.