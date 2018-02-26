

Clockwise from top left: "Lady Bird," "Get Out," "Mudbound" and "Dunkirk." (Merie Wallace/A24; Universal Pictures; Steve Dietl/Netflix; Warner Bros. Pictures)

With the Academy Awards upon us, it’s prediction time. The Washington Post’s three film critics have forecast who will win in the major categories — and also weigh in on who should win and who should have been nominated.

BEST PICTURE

“Call Me by Your Name”

“Darkest Hour”

“Dunkirk”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Phantom Thread”

“The Post”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Will win:

Ann Hornaday: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Michael O’Sullivan: “Dunkirk”

Stephanie Merry: “The Shape of Water”

Should win:

AH: “Get Out”

MO: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

SM: “Get Out”

Should have been nominated:

AH: “Mudbound”

MO: “Mudbound”

SM: “The Florida Project”

BEST DIRECTOR

Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”

Jordan Peele, “Get Out”

Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”

Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Will win:

AH: Guillermo del Toro

MO: Christopher Nolan

SM: Guillermo del Toro

Should win:

AH: Greta Gerwig

MO: Greta Gerwig

SM: Christopher Nolan

Should have been nominated:

AH: Dee Rees, “Mudbound”

MO: Kogonada, “Columbus”

SM: Dee Rees, “Mudbound”



Frances McDormand as Mildred Hayes in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” (Merrick Morton/Fox Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ACTRESS

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Meryl Streep, “The Post”

Will win:

AH: Frances McDormand

MO: Frances McDormand

SM: Frances McDormand

Should win:

AH: Meryl Streep

MO: Frances McDormand

SM: Frances McDormand

Should have been nominated:

AH: Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner”

MO: Haley Lu Richardson, “Columbus”

SM: Carey Mulligan, “Mudbound”



Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill in “Darkest Hour.” (Jack English/Focus Features)

BEST ACTOR

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Will win:

AH: Gary Oldman

MO: Gary Oldman

SM: Gary Oldman

Should win:

AH: Gary Oldman

MO: Gary Oldman

SM: Gary Oldman

Should have been nominated:

AH: James McAvoy, “Split”

MO: Jeremy Renner, “Wind River”

SM: Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Leslie Manville, “Phantom Thread”

Laurie Metcalfe, “Lady Bird”

Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”

Will win:

AH: Allison Janney

MO: Mary J. Blige

SM: Allison Janney

Should win:

AH: Laurie Metcalf

MO: Allison Janney

SM: Laurie Metcalf

Should have been nominated:

AH: Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”

MO: Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

SM: Betty Gabriel, “Get Out”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Will win:

AH: Sam Rockwell

MO: Christopher Plummer

SM: Sam Rockwell

Should win:

AH: Willem Dafoe

MO: Sam Rockwell

SM: Willem Dafoe

Should have been nominated:

AH: Tracy Letts, “Lady Bird”

MO: Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me by Your Name”

SM: Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me by Your Name”



Sally Hawkins and Octavia Spencer in “The Shape of Water.” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“The Shape of Water”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Will win:

AH: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

MO: “The Big Sick”

SM: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Should win:

AH: “Lady Bird”

MO: “Lady Bird”

SM: “Get Out”

Should have been nominated:

AH: “I, Tonya”

MO: “Downsizing”

SM: “The Florida Project”

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

“The Disaster Artist”

“Logan”

“Mudbound”

“Molly’s Game”

“Call Me by Your Name”

Will win:

AH: “Call Me by Your Name”

MO: “Call Me by Your Name”

SM: “Call Me by Your Name”

Should win:

AH: “Mudbound”

MO: “Mudbound”

SM: “Mudbound”

Should have been nominated:

AH: “Their Finest”

MO: “Blade Runner 2049”

SM: “Blade Runner 2049”