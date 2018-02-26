With the Academy Awards upon us, it’s prediction time. The Washington Post’s three film critics have forecast who will win in the major categories — and also weigh in on who should win and who should have been nominated.
BEST PICTURE
“Call Me by Your Name”
“Darkest Hour”
“Dunkirk”
“Get Out”
“Lady Bird”
“Phantom Thread”
“The Post”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Will win:
Ann Hornaday: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Michael O’Sullivan: “Dunkirk”
Stephanie Merry: “The Shape of Water”
Should win:
AH: “Get Out”
MO: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
SM: “Get Out”
Should have been nominated:
AH: “Mudbound”
MO: “Mudbound”
SM: “The Florida Project”
BEST DIRECTOR
Christopher Nolan, “Dunkirk”
Jordan Peele, “Get Out”
Greta Gerwig, “Lady Bird”
Paul Thomas Anderson, “Phantom Thread”
Guillermo Del Toro, “The Shape of Water”
Will win:
AH: Guillermo del Toro
MO: Christopher Nolan
SM: Guillermo del Toro
Should win:
AH: Greta Gerwig
MO: Greta Gerwig
SM: Christopher Nolan
Should have been nominated:
AH: Dee Rees, “Mudbound”
MO: Kogonada, “Columbus”
SM: Dee Rees, “Mudbound”
BEST ACTRESS
Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”
Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”
Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”
Meryl Streep, “The Post”
Will win:
AH: Frances McDormand
MO: Frances McDormand
SM: Frances McDormand
Should win:
AH: Meryl Streep
MO: Frances McDormand
SM: Frances McDormand
Should have been nominated:
AH: Salma Hayek, “Beatriz at Dinner”
MO: Haley Lu Richardson, “Columbus”
SM: Carey Mulligan, “Mudbound”
BEST ACTOR
Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”
Daniel Day-Lewis, “Phantom Thread”
Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”
Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”
Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”
Will win:
AH: Gary Oldman
MO: Gary Oldman
SM: Gary Oldman
Should win:
AH: Gary Oldman
MO: Gary Oldman
SM: Gary Oldman
Should have been nominated:
AH: James McAvoy, “Split”
MO: Jeremy Renner, “Wind River”
SM: Jake Gyllenhaal, “Stronger”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”
Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”
Leslie Manville, “Phantom Thread”
Laurie Metcalfe, “Lady Bird”
Octavia Spencer, “The Shape of Water”
Will win:
AH: Allison Janney
MO: Mary J. Blige
SM: Allison Janney
Should win:
AH: Laurie Metcalf
MO: Allison Janney
SM: Laurie Metcalf
Should have been nominated:
AH: Tiffany Haddish, “Girls Trip”
MO: Hong Chau, “Downsizing”
SM: Betty Gabriel, “Get Out”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”
Woody Harrelson, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”
Christopher Plummer, “All the Money in the World”
Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Will win:
AH: Sam Rockwell
MO: Christopher Plummer
SM: Sam Rockwell
Should win:
AH: Willem Dafoe
MO: Sam Rockwell
SM: Willem Dafoe
Should have been nominated:
AH: Tracy Letts, “Lady Bird”
MO: Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me by Your Name”
SM: Michael Stuhlbarg, “Call Me by Your Name”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“The Big Sick”
“Get Out”
“Lady Bird”
“The Shape of Water”
“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Will win:
AH: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
MO: “The Big Sick”
SM: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”
Should win:
AH: “Lady Bird”
MO: “Lady Bird”
SM: “Get Out”
Should have been nominated:
AH: “I, Tonya”
MO: “Downsizing”
SM: “The Florida Project”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“The Disaster Artist”
“Logan”
“Mudbound”
“Molly’s Game”
“Call Me by Your Name”
Will win:
AH: “Call Me by Your Name”
MO: “Call Me by Your Name”
SM: “Call Me by Your Name”
Should win:
AH: “Mudbound”
MO: “Mudbound”
SM: “Mudbound”
Should have been nominated:
AH: “Their Finest”
MO: “Blade Runner 2049”
SM: “Blade Runner 2049”