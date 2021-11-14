In a large pavilion, which has the vibe of a trade show at a Midwest Hilton Garden Inn, adults sat on the floor in a “co-creative reflection and dialogue space” with a circle of notecards that read: FEAR. ANGER. EMPTINESS. GRIEF. Next door was the sleek showcase of the Russian Federation, whose president didn’t bother to attend but whose nuclear energy company served cappuccinos. Rolls-Royce hosted a junket for its electric jet engines under a rotating, illuminated Earth the size of a water tower. The foreign minister of Tuvalu, the island nation a smidge above sea level, beamed in from a rostrum submerged in the Pacific Ocean to talk about the concept of underwater sovereignty. Kerry, the U.S. climate envoy, lumbered past life-size dioramas called “The Cryosphere” and “The Methane Moment” and ducked into the U.S. delegation cubby, which was taped with a paper American flag that had only 15 stars.