My friend Danielle was due the same month I was but still went to the post office to send her favorite sweater from earlier pregnancies, saying Texas weather wasn’t cold enough to warrant her keeping it. That’s what she said, but Texas this year had freak snow and ice storms that left much of the state frozen without power for weeks, including Danielle’s house, so I think she did need the sweater but decided that I needed it more. She knew that while I hoped this would be my first child, it wasn’t my first pregnancy; the others ended in miscarriage, and so I didn’t have the optimism to buy my own maternity clothes.