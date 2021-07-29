Joanna Kempner, a sociology professor at Rutgers University, was cautious all year long, and postponed a trip to see family and friends on the West Coast. After she and her adult family members were vaccinated and caseloads had plummeted, the time finally seemed right. So she and her husband and their two kids — too young to be vaccinated, at 7 and 11 — got on a plane to San Francisco. They went on a hike with friends who were being just as cautious as they were. Less than a day later, her friend’s kid had tested positive for the coronavirus, and her daughter started feeling ill the day after. Then, the whole family started quarantining in a Lake Tahoe vacation home, awaiting their test results, wearing masks and staying away from Kempner’s parents, who are in the house with them. So much for that. (The family later tested negative.)