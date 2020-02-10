“Parasite” won best picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, capping off a night of surprise wins for the first foreign-language film to ever win the award. The darkly comedic thriller is the first South Korean film to ever be nominated for an Oscar. And while filmmaker Bong Joon-ho also won in the international feature and original screenplay categories, as well as best director, none of the film’s actors were nominated.

Who won the other 20 awards? Find out here, in the complete list of winners.

The nominees may not have been diverse, but the red carpet was, and we identified at least four trends.

What should you watch to catch up? We put together the full list of movies you need to check out and the must-see performances, which include last night’s winners Renée Zellweger in “Judy,” Joaquin Phoenix in “Joker," Laura Dern in “Marriage Story” and Brad Pitt in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

Go deeper:

A decent show, if you like your Oscar nights fully automated

How ‘Hair Love’ went from a beloved Kickstarter project to an Oscar-winning animated short.

Which movies were nominated for best picture? “1917,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Jojo Rabbit,” “Joker,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story,” “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Parasite.”