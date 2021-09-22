Deciding the benefits outweighed the risks, Sperling and her husband started coaching their 4½ -year-old, Ryan, on how to put on a mask and take it off by himself. The boys had to adjust to getting up and out the door in something other than pajamas; the parents had to relearn how to pack their kids up for the day. “Two and a half weeks into it we finally feel like we’ve gotten to the point where we’re not forgetting something in the backpack,” Sperling says.