You may have seen Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar in footage from Jan. 6, standing on the floor of the House of Representatives — an American flag mask hanging beneath his nose, his head bobbing up and down — objecting to the certification of Joe Biden’s presidency on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, shortly before insurrectionists attempted to break into the chamber to do the same. Gosar has devoted himself to former president Donald Trump’s false claims about his election loss, promoting “Stop the Steal” rallies, referring to President Biden as “an illegitimate usurper” and calling the angry masses who laid siege to the Capitol “peaceful patriots.”