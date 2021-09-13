The two-term congressman is both Trumpy and not. He criticized Trump before he was elected but voted against both impeachments. He spoke at the 2020 convention, but made waves by not mentioning Trump’s name once. In December, after Trump lost, Crenshaw was one of 126 Republicans who signed an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit that aimed to delay certification of presidential election results in certain, strategically important states that President Biden won — tantamount to co-signing Trump’s false narrative that Democrats had cheated. (The U.S. Supreme Court snuffed out that legal challenge.) However, when 147 Republican members of Congress later voted against certifying Biden’s winto, Crenshaw was not one of them. Recently, the Texas congressman was overheard at a fundraiser telling the audience to “not kid yourself” into thinking that election fraud was why Trump lost the election.