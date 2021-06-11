First, why? Given that volleyball ranks among the more affordable and democratic sports, played on a patch of beach, a lawn or in a gym with a ball and net, is it really primed to become the polo of sand? What is the intersection of volleyball enthusiasts and Pradanistas? Is the ball meant to be spiked or, like collectible action figures and high-end watches, wrapped in the original casing in perpetuity? Will buyers treat the ball as an objet to be displayed, a work of art akin to Jeff Koons’s “Total Equilibrium” series featuring Spalding basketballs floating in a tank of water, one fetching $17,189,000 in a 2016 Christie’s auction?