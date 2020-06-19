At some point you knew that you were watching a sad and spectacular display of self-abasement, a meta example of something we’ve gotten used to: a man named Donald Trump (in this case, a young, bearded version) desperately seeking approval from a world leader (in this case, the president himself) who is patiently humoring him.

“I figure, with Father’s Day coming up, we have the opportunity to sit with the most powerful father in the world,” Donald Jr. said, and thus commenced a 20-minute exchange based entirely on one man’s gaping desire for affection, and the other’s infinite need for praise.

“That was a good present,” President Trump said flatly, after his son’s weird, gluesticked Biden ad. Donald Jr. hastened to his next strategy: praising his father’s five-year-old hosting gig on Saturday Night Live: “It was amazing!”

Who were the viewers who had tuned in to bear witness to this Father’s Day special?

Some were likely regular followers of “Triggered,” Donald Jr.’s YouTube podcast. The rest — a random assortment. On the chat screen preceding the event, there were MAGA people and QAnon people, and people who had joined mostly because Don Jr. had promised to ask his dad about extraterrestrials (“To think that we could be seeing the truth about aliens in 45 minutes blows my mind,” one user wrote). There were anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers, and someone who postulated that covid-19 was a hoax to cover up Pizzagate, which is — don’t even bother looking it up. There were more than two Bigfoot people. There was at least one person who kept posting the same string of numbers which, upon Googling, appeared to be high-ranking Nazi Adolf Eichmann’s S.S. identification number.

Anyway, there we all were, to witness a sunken-place version of an Aaron Sorkin dramedy — a broadcast that began with soaring music played over black-and-white still photos of father and son strolling through the West Wing like they were about to clothesline Jed Bartlet. They then settled across from each other in two chairs.

“When I look at your accomplishments, they’re incredible,” Don Jr. told his father, in the tone of a child meeting his favorite baseball player.

His father, in response, preened, and later told Donald Jr. that he didn’t like his beard. (In fairness, Donald Jr. had specifically asked him, and the president also said Donald Jr.’s facial hair was entirely his own choice, but, “In your case, get rid of it,” to which Donald Jr. replied, “HEHEHEHEH!” because the president was clearly joking but also possibly not.)

Nobody really knows what happens inside a family, but lore is that Don Jr. is the black sheepiest of the Trump offspring. He is the one who quit speaking to his father after Donald Sr.’s divorce from Ivana. The one who didn’t even want to join the family business: after college he moved to Aspen, seeking a simpler, hunting-and-fishing kind of life. Trump Sr. didn’t take much interest in any of his children, according to former wife Ivana, until they were old enough to be involved in the family business. And even then, Don Jr. was not allowed to have his own unsupervised meetings, according to former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s testimony last year before Congress. “[President] Trump is not shy in front of people to say that Don Jr. has the worst judgment of anyone he’s ever met,” Cohen said.

One cannot ignore the sense that if Donald Trump had just supported Don Jr.’s desire to go bartend in a flannel shirt somewhere — and, going back, 50 years, if Fred Trump had supported his son Donald’s desire to go make movies in Hollywood — then this holiday special never need have been made.

But it was! Because in recent years, Donald Jr. has apparently learned that he does have a skill that his father appreciates in the family business. It just involved recognizing that the business isn’t real estate — it’s exalting The Donald.

“He wasn’t a political animal until this started,” Charlie Kirk, who ran the Trump campaign’s outreach to millennials, once told GQ magazine of Don Jr.’s partisan transformation. “He did it to help his dad. He got dragged into this fight out of loyalty.”

In this way, he is not the black sheep; he is the prize sheep. He is the better than all of them, even Ivanka.

And so, we have Don Jr.’s Twitter feed, which has devolved into fire alarm emoji and conspiracy theories, and slams against Nancy Pelosi, John Bolton, CNN, and anyone else perceived as an enemy whom he can vanquish for his father.

And so you have excerpts from his 2019 book, “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us,” in which he writes, “The Democrats in congress had only one reason to exist, and that was to try to make my father and me cower in a corner . . . I fight back. That’s what we do,” as if he’s penning some kind of superhero fanfic — father and son Trump, punching back against the world. He refers to his dad as, “DJT,” the kind of legends-only shorthand that seems intended to push him into league with John F. Kennedy, or Franklin Delano Roosevelt, or Diamond Dallas Page.

If you have complicated feelings about the Trumps as a family, the Father’s Day Special would have only complicated them further. Because in the middle of all the hammy alien-talk (the president says he can’t reveal anything, but that what he knows is “very interesting”) and the horrifying Osama bin Laden ad, what you were really watching was a middle-aged man in need of a hug and a father who dangles one eternally just out of reach. No other family is remotely like the Trumps, but in this way, the Trumps are like many other families.

“You’re doing a great job,” the president told his son at the end of the interview.

“Thank you, Dad,” Don Jr. told the president.

Was this the tender moment? Was this reassurance that he was valuable and appreciated, that he could be trusted to supervise meetings without Jared Kushner, that his beard didn’t look stupid, that he was, in fact, loved?

Maybe. But wait, there’s more.

An outtake, tacked on after the special like a sitcom blooper reel, brought one final cringe of the heart. With the interview finished, President Trump prepared to rise. “You could stay behind and ask a couple questions without me,” he offered to his son. News anchors do it sometimes, he explained, and that’s correct — sometimes television journalists repeat their questions, post-interview, so the cameras can get backup footage.

In this instance, the scene would have been grimly poignant: Donald Trump would get up and exit the room. He would leave his oldest son behind, in a room with an empty chair. His son would tell the empty chair why his dad was the greatest man in the world.

Happy Father’s Day, from the first family to yours.

Monica Hesse is a columnist writing about gender and its impact on society. For more visit wapo.st/hesse.