

Comedian Dave Chappelle will be honored with the 2019 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

Add the rapper Q-Tip, “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels and comedian Neal Brennan to the list of names who will pay tribute to Dave Chappelle at the Kennedy Center on Oct. 27, when he receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Previously announced participants include Bradley Cooper, Tiffany Haddish, Trevor Noah, Jon Stewart, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Chappelle is the 22nd person to be honored with the prestigious prize. The event, which is sold out, will be broadcast Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. on PBS.

Chappelle is known for his cutting and sometimes controversial approach to issues including race, relationships and family dynamics. His influential sketch comedy series, “Chappelle’s Show,” was one of Comedy Central’s biggest hits. The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comic, who has performed more than 1,600 concerts around the world, marked his 30th anniversary in comedy in 2017 with four specials for Netflix.

An important fundraiser for the arts center (with sponsorships for the gala and show starting at $500 for a single ticket and increasing to $100,000 for a party of six), the Mark Twain Prize began in 1998, when it was given to Richard Pryor. It is named for novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, known by his pen name Mark Twain, and it honors humorists who have had an impact on American society. Previous winners include Carol Burnett, Eddie Murphy, Billy Crystal and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, last year’s recipient.