

Courtney Barnett, foreground, performing Tuesday night with Katie Harkin and drummer Dave Mudie at the Anthem in Washington. (Photo by Kyle Gustafson/for The Washington Post)

The first significant shrug in Courtney Barnett’s headlining set at the Anthem on Tuesday night came during “City Looks Pretty,” a new song about an introvert’s night on the town. “Friends treat you like a stranger and strangers treat you like their best friend,” she sang over some guitar chords that refused to stand up straight.

Then came the rejoinder: “Oh well.” Like any great Barnett song about boredom, this one was only almost-boring, which is what made it interesting.

Boredom makes time feel empty, but music makes time feel full — and for the past six years, Barnett has been slouching toward the center of that paradox, writing songs that underscore the value of 21st-century boredom more than the value of 21st-century rock-and-roll.

Barnett descends from a lineage of punks who mitigated their boredom by snarling, barking and smirking at it — from the Clash’s “I’m So Bored With the USA,” to “Bored Teenagers” by the Adverts, to Iggy Pop’s “I’m Bored,” to the only good Green Day song, “Longview.”

But Barnett approaches boredom much differently. Considering how the social media age has completely upended our relationship to boredom, she has to. Instead of battling boredom, we find ourselves fighting off hyper-stimulation.

And as boredom becomes scarce, it becomes valuable — just like it was more than 200 years ago. In “A Philosophy of Boredom,” Norwegian author Lars Svendsen asserts that before 18th-century Romanticism, boredom was a “privilege” enjoyed by monks and the nobility who used it to cultivate self-knowledge. “In the inhumanity of boredom,” Svendsen writes, “we gain a perspective on our own humanity.”

Barnett isn’t the only one penning little songs that speak to this big shift. Back in 2010, Bethany Cosentino of the band Best Coast dropped “Crazy for You,” a great, punk-tinted album that luxuriated in its boredom instead of lashing out against it. Earlier this year, country star Kacey Musgraves seemed to be dialing into that same frequency with “Golden Hour,” an album of deadpan lullabies about the world’s everyday wonders. And like Cosentino and Musgraves, Barnett sounds especially wise whenever she sounds especially bored.

An aura of boredom often flattens Barnett’s singing voice, but onstage at the Anthem on Tuesday, it was the half-gusto of her band that made everything feel artfully boring. Most of the songs on her set list were built like those IEDs that Nirvana used to make (and during her guitar solos, Barnett would veer around the stage in seasick Kurt Cobain stumbles), but the climactic refrains often refused to detonate. Were Barnett and her bandmates pushing their riffs forward, or were they being dragged along? Time didn’t feel empty, but it wasn’t flowing properly, either.



(Photo by Kyle Gustafson/For The Washington Post)

It all felt most acute during “Avant Gardener” and “Small Poppies,” two songs with lyrics that addressed human inertia explicitly and exquisitely. During “Avant Gardener” — a tune that finds its narrator weeding her garden out of sheer boredom on “a Monday, it’s so mundane,” until it leads to a anaphylactic panic attack — Barnett sounded a little more alert than the character she was conjuring.

But a few songs later in the set, when she mumbled the opening lines of “Small Poppies,” her paralysis felt more apt: “I stare at the lawn, it’s Wednesday morning/It needs a cut, but I leave it growing.”

These are two songs about feeling so stuck in time, even the plants are moving faster than you. But they’re different. The protagonist in the first song confronts her boredom. She ends up in an ambulance. The protagonist in the second song accepts her boredom. She sits back and watches the grass grow. From one song to the next, Barnett seems to have learned something profound, and hopefully, so have we. Does that make her songs less boring? Oh well.