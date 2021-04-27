‘I think seeing all of those things in place, like my jacket hung on my on my chair and that coffee mug there, like really drove home how much of my personal life has changed,” says Alex Grimaudo, a graduate student at Virginia Tech. Grimaudo studies infectious disease (no, not the coronavirus) in bats, which is hard to do from home. He could not complete much of his fieldwork this year, and was forced to change his entire dissertation. Being back in his old space, surrounded by his old papers, “felt like like ages ago,” he says. “I felt like walking into sort of a personal museum.”