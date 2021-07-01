Rumsfeld was Navy man, a former wrestler, an early adopter of the standing desk (read into this if you must). It’s easy to forget that Rumsfeld’s nearly six years in the Bush administration were a coda to his career in public service, which initially ran from his enlistment in 1954 to his appointment as Ronald Reagan’s special envoy to the Middle East, where he famously smiled and shook hands with Hussein about 19 years before overseeing the invasion of his country. Rumsfeld returned to the Pentagon at age 68 to “transform” the department that he’d first helmed 25 years prior, and found bureaucrats standing in his way.