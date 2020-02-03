“I thought about not telling anybody,” he said on the air from his home studio in West Palm Beach, Fla. “It is what it is. You know me, I’m the mayor of Realville. This has happened, and my intention is to come here every day I can and do this program as normally and competently and expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally.”

He addedP: “I’ve had so much support from family and friends during this that it’s been tremendous. I told the staff today that I have a deeply personal relationship with God that I do not proselytize about. But I do, and I have been working that relationship tremendously, which I do regularly anyway, but I’ve been focused on it intensely for the past couple of weeks.”

Limbaugh is often credited with saving AM radio by turning what had been a dying music medium into a platform for political discussion — primarily the conservative kind — starting the late 1980s. His program is carried by about 600 stations, most in the United States, and abroad on Armed Forces Radio.

Over the years, he collected a loyal following of listeners, called “Dittoheads,” but also racked up his share of controversies and denunciations. He once accused actor Michael J. Fox of faking his symptoms of Parkinson’s disease when Fox appeared in an ad endorsing a Democratic candidate.

He was widely rebuked in 2012 for describing a Georgetown law student, Sandra Fluke, as a “slut” for advocating for mandatory insurance coverage for contraceptives. Those comments sparked a brief advertiser boycott of his program. Limbaugh later apologized for his comments.

Limbaugh said that he will be off the air for a few days as he consults with his doctors about his treatment options.