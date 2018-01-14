Women twirl on the dance floor in the gilded ballroom at the Russian Ball in Washington on Saturday. Guests danced to the stylings of the Richard Bray Orchestra after dinner. (Kate Warren/for The Washington Post)

While past years had moments mired in pomp, this year’s Russian Ball was decidedly looser and just plain fun. The usual cast of Wes Anderson-esque characters flamboyantly waltzed, shot vodka and compared family lineages at the annual fete held in what is said to be the most beautiful ballroom in the city, at a private downtown social club on Saturday.

The guest list included princes and princesses, counts and countesses, ambassadors and socialites. The decadent evening offered an escape from current affairs through a bar so open that more than one indecent proposal was murmured with a wink. Guests listened raptly as the Washington Balalaika Society played the Imperial Russian anthem, “God Save the Tsar!” and other traditional songs before a seated dinner that featured not one but two bottles of vodka per table.

Gala dinners are often dry, repressed affairs but the Richard Bray Orchestra had no trouble coaxing the decadent masses back to the ballroom post-dinner for dancing, ballgowns sweeping dramatically around the gilded ballroom. Guests caught their breath during a stunning performance by concert pianist Hyperion Knight before taking to the dance floor well past midnight. No drink was too strong, neckline too low or jewelry too expensive at what is one of the most eclectic and over-the-top balls of the season.