Grisham quit on a day when a violent mob stormed the Capitol, two weeks before her job was set to end. Four people died, including one woman who was shot by U.S. Capitol police in an altercation as the mob tried to break through a barricaded door in the Capitol. Trump told supporters who had broken into the Capitol to “go home,” while continously spreading falshoods about the “stolen” and “fraudulent” presidential election that he lost and Joe Biden won.

Also handing in eleventh-hour letters of resignation following the riot at the Capitol were Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta, the White House social secretary, and Sarah Matthews, deputy White House press secretary. Matthews said in a statement, “As someone who worked in the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today.” No specific reasons were cited for Grisham and Niceta’s resignations.

“It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration,” Grisham said in a statement.

Lauren A. Wright, a political scientist at Princeton University who studies first ladies and their communication strategies, said in an interview, “I actually thought the wording of Grisham’s statement was very telling.” While Grisham mentions “the country,” “the White House,” and “Mrs. Trump,” she does not mention President Trump. “It’s meaningful that the president was nowhere in there when she had one of the most visible jobs in the White House as press secretary,” said Wright. “It’s impossible to separate the resignation from what happened today.”

Grisham became known for her pugnacious style in dealing with the press. In a September 2019 op-ed, she accused Washington Post reporters Ashley Parker and Philip Rucker of “push[ing] their own personal political narrative” rather than facts. On one of the many appearances she made on “Fox & Friends,” she said she’d done away with press briefings because she thought they’d become “theater,” explaining, “I think a lot of reporters were doing it to get famous.”

Following the November election, when The Post asked Grisham to respond to speculation that Melania Trump might divorce the president once he’s no longer in office, Grisham responded: “This question is pathetic and exactly why people no longer trust the mainstream media. No legitimate journalist would ask this.”

Wright also points out that Grisham has long been a fierce protector of the first lady. In December 2019, Melania Trump was criticized for staying silent when President Trump said teen climate activist Greta Thunberg had “anger management problems” — just weeks after Melania said that Stanford law professor Pamela Karlan “ought to be ashamed” for mentioning Barron Trump during her testimony at the impeachment hearings.

Grisham at the time released a statement saying, “Barron is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year-old who wants and deserves privacy.”

In 2018, Rudy Giuliani spoke for Melania Trump when asked about her husband’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels. “She believes her husband,” Giuliani said at a conference in Tel Aviv. “And she knows it’s untrue.”

The next day, Grisham issued this rebuke: “I don’t believe Mrs. Trump has ever discussed her thoughts on anything with Mr. Giuliani.”

Before succeeding Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary and White House communications director, Grisham had been the first lady’s spokeswoman. She maintained that role even as she took on those two high-profile White House jobs. In April 2020, she was abruptly replaced as press secretary by Kayleigh McEnany, and moved back to Melania Trump’s office, continuing on as her main spokesperson while also taking the role of her chief of staff.

Grisham will become a member of the board of directors of the National Board for Education Sciences, a position she received from President Trump in a slew of last-minute appointments he made in December to set up staffers with post-administration jobs.

Melania Trump has not commented on Grisham’s resignation; Grisham, who kept a tight grip on the first lady’s public communications would have been the one to release a statement.

Myra Gutin, author of “The President’s Partner: The First Lady in the Twentieth Century,” said that Melania Trump’s lack of comment is not surprising. “I have no recollection that she ever commented on her husband’s election loss and subsequent and continuing claims of fraud.”

The last tweet on Melania’s @FLOTUS timeline is a Happy New Year message: “May 2021 be filled with the blessings of joy, good health & peace throughout the year!”

“Honestly,” said Anita McBride, head of the First Ladies Initiative at American University, “I think that the good people of this nation are stunned by the dramatic and tragic events of today, and that the resignations and East Wing silence are not significant in the face of the stress our nation has faced.”