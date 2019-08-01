Maryland has a lot to be proud of, but not its congressional districts engineered to keep Democrats in power. Districts like these inspired Duncan Stevens's Lose Cannon-winning parody. (The Washington Post)

I was a fair amount of the way through judging the latest Style Invitational song parody contest (the results of Week 1339 are here) when something occurred to me: Not a single parody so far — and I had at that point read through almost 200 of them — was based on a song that was less than 20 years old. Farther down the list I did finally see (some very nice) parodies of Amy Winehouse’s “Rehab” (2006), OneRepublic’s “Counting Stars” (2013) and “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (2018), among a few others among a list eventually totaling around 300 different songs.

Why the avoidance of a fifth of a century’s worth of music? Part of it surely reflects the Invite’s (chronologically) mature demographic: A large fraction of the Greater Loser Community, including your Empress, went to high school and college — a period scientifically proven to possess the best music, in whatever years you happened to go there — in the 1970s and ‘80s, and another sizable group was working the Clearasil in the ’60s (and earlier). But we do have a number of don’t-need-reading-glasses Losers as well, and even they weren’t venturing into the 21st century with song parodies.

I think it’s a few things:

1. Know your market: Even if you think that the Empress will know the song — and are confident that she’ll listen to it along with your parody if she doesn’t (Answer: I did indeed listen, sometimes repeatedly, to every song I didn’t know well enough to match to the parody; I’m guessing there were 20 to 25) — you figure that readers might not know it, and that the E won’t use it.

This is true to some extent, especially for the few songs we have room for in the print Invite, which will include the four top winners. Online I can offer readers a link to the melody; in print, if you don't know the song, you are not going to read the lyrics, no matter how clever.

2. Some old songs span generations. Definitely. The 280-some oldies on my list include children’s songs, patriotic songs and, most notably, songs from Broadway shows that continue to be produced in high schools and community theaters, and immortalized in movies.

And in my experience, many younger adults grew up on their parents’ record collections. (I certainly did on my parents’ LPs — and even the 10-inch “Songs by Tom Lehrer,” his 1950s first album.) Loser Jesse Rifkin, who’s in his mid-twenties and plays at J. Smith’s piano bar in Georgetown, told me he got to know Billy Joel’s music from his father; Jesse, of course, must constantly research the antiquities so he can accommodate requests.

3. Older songs work better for parodies. I actually don’t believe this in most cases; there are plenty of melodic pop songs that work to match new words to, even under the more demanding rules of the Invite (better rhyme, less repetition, strong ending). I even will go for raps, provided that they have sophisticated, clever language, strong meter and well-crafted rhyme, especially interior rhyme. But the old pop standards and show tunes are indeed especially useful for conventional song structure that leads best to being read on a page.

Is anyone particularly interested in seeing the whole list of songs used in Week 1339? If so, I’ll write it up; it’s currently jotted on a legal pad. It's pretty cool in its diversity and quirkiness.

WHERE IS MY BRILLIANT PARODY????? HANG TIGHT.

As I mentioned this week, I’m thrilled to be able to give some more parodies their due four weeks from now: Since no new contest this week -> no new results that week, I’ll be featuring inkworthy entries from earlier contests — surely this one. I’ve already chosen some of the parodies that will run then.

We probably won’t have any more videos in four weeks, since that column will be finished in advance and I might not have a chance to make a separate version of the Invite for online reading, as I normally do every week. I did want to share, though, a video of a non-inking song that has a good video — complete with Loser singer and a slide show . . . and a great idea: Here’s “Donnie’s Song,” which begins “You fill out your census . . .” by immigration attorney Rick Bromberg, sung by fellow immigration attorney Nancy Lawrence.

COME EAT BRUNCH AND ICE CREAM CONCOCTIONS WITH GENUINE LOSERS

The next Loser brunch is on Sunday, Aug. 18, at Brions Grill in suburban Fairfax, an eatery with a pleasant lunchroomy vibe and a decent, reasonably priced brunch buffet — and they’ll make you a very nice ice cream sundae to go with it. As a well-known fan of buffets, ice cream and reasonable prices, I’ll be there and hope to see some new Losers (or Invite fans) as well as to resee the vets. RSVP to Keeper of the Brunches Elden Carnahan on the Losers’ website, NRARS.org (click on Our Social Engorgements).

OUR TRAIL OF INK

So on our road trip to attend an old friend’s wedding in Madison, Wis — the Royal Consort and I haven’t done any multiday driving in years and years, so I’m excited about the travel — we’ve arranged to visit Loser Bill Dorner in Indianapolis on the way out, and Loser Thor Rudebeck in Chicago on the way back. And, I hope, stop off to see the new digs of longtime Loser Larry Yungk, who’s just moved to Cincinnati. If you seem to be somewhere near our route and are interested in getting a pizza or whatnot (it would be sometime on a weekday Aug. 22-29) let me know and we’ll see if we can make that work.