Biden’s appointment of Donald Trump as “ambassador to Elba” was the idea of Tim “Milo” Sauer, a beloved math professor at George Mason University. Milo actually has 100 more blots of ink than the 108 he’s credited with in the Loser Stats. That’s because — as I just found out when he fessed up in the past year — after Milo ran up an even 100 inks and suddenly stopped Inviting in 2004, an Elwood Fitzner of Valley City, N.D., started inking up the joint, running up, yup, exactly 100 more (2005-2011). Anyway, now that’s a full decade behind us, and Milo is back and clever as ever, I’m hoping that he’ll snarf up another 100 blots of ink in short order — and that he enjoys wearing his prize “I Never Fart” socks with dandelions on them. Nobody else use a fake name, please. My generosity is now used up.