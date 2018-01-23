

A discussion about public faith in media included, from left, Dan Balz of The Washington Post, Judy Woodruff of PBS “NewsHour” and Bret Baier of Fox News, held at The Washington Post on Tuesday and co-hosted by the University of Virginia and the Knight Foundation. (Win Mcnamee/Getty Images)

The news about the news media has mostly been discouraging in recent years: Americans have expressed declining trust in reporting, and worry that “fake” news and misinformation are on the rise. And despite a growing number of sources from which to get their news, a majority of the U.S. public says it’s harder to be well-informed and to determine which information is accurate.

But a new survey of 19,000 Americans — the largest such study ever — offers a somewhat brighter picture.

The survey, conducted by Gallup and supported by the Knight Journalism Foundation and other nonprofit organizations, found that Americans still believe by a wide margin that the news media is critical or important to democracy. More than 80 percent said the media ensures its consumers have the knowledge they need to be informed and to hold leaders accountable. Participants said they place the greatest trust in national network news and local and national newspapers to provide mostly accurate and politically balanced news.

Still, more Americans (43 percent) said they held a negative rather than a positive (33 percent) view of the news media, the survey found. (Twenty-three percent said they were neutral.)

The findings, released by Gallup last week, were the basis of a conference Tuesday hosted by The Washington Post that featured journalists, academics and pollsters who pondered trust in the media, the spread of “fake” news and growing partisanship among both news sources and the public.

“The American public does believe the news media is important for democracy,” said Frank Newport, Gallup’s editor in chief, during the opening session of “Americans & the Media: Sorting Fact from Fake News,” held at The Post’s headquarters. “It’s encouraging to know that the American public still needs the news media to keep democracy going.”

But Newport and co-panelist Jennifer Preston, vice president of journalism at the Knight Foundation, sounded less sanguine about the trends.

For example, 66 percent of people surveyed said most news media don’t do a good job of separating fact from opinion, a steep rise from the 42 percent who perceived such a problem in 1984. The survey also found that the degree of mistrust correlates with party affiliation, with a majority of Republicans saying they mistrust the media and a majority of Democrats saying they largely trust it.

The mistrust of the media is so extreme among Republicans that 40 percent consider otherwise accurate news stories to be “fake news” if the stories cast a politician or political group in a negative light.

PBS Newshour anchor Judy Woodruff said the sheer proliferation of news has helped exacerbate some of the more disturbing trends found in the survey, including the tendency of people to seek out news that fits their preexisting views — so-called “filter bubbles” or “news silos” — on Facebook or other social media.

“We’re swimming in a sea of news,” she said. “Technology, for all its good, has made it harder [for people] to determine what’s important and what’s true.”

In fact, some 58 percent of those surveyed by Gallup said it’s harder, rather than easier, to be informed with so much information available.

Woodruff’s Fox News counterpart, “Special Report” anchor Bret Baier, said President Trump has capitalized on social media to communicate with the public but has also complicated the daily news agenda. “It’s like night and day now,” he said. “We used to have one big story each day. Now we have six. There’s so much going on it’s like drinking from a fire hose. When you have a nonstop cycle like this, it’s a challenge to get to 30,000 feet” and provide a wider picture.

Journalists April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks and Stephen Hayes of the Weekly Standard suggested greater respect by reporters and commentators for people on both sides of the political spectrum would be a start to rebuilding the public’s trust in the media.

“I think it’s very important that listening is one of the primary pieces,” said Ryan, who is also a CNN commentator. “And we also understand that it’s not just two sides of the story anymore. It’s all sides of the story.”

But columnist and journalism ethicist Indira Lakshmanan laid some of the blame for diminished public faith in the news media at the president’s feet.

“Donald Trump did not create this problem,” she said. “Donald Trump has capitalized on the existing distrust of the media in order to try to discredit the entire media ecosystem. The objective is clear. He’s doing it to say ‘I’m the only one you can trust.’ . . . It’s in­cred­ibly dangerous to do that. It’s dangerous not only for American democracy, it’s dangerous for governments around the world, and we’ve seen autocrats around the world taking a page from Donald Trump.”