Their jobs today are different from the ones they thought they were signing up for a couple years ago. Townsend has gone from a cheerleader for D.C.’s healthy nightlife to a lifeline for an industry in peril. (The Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington says that there has been nearly a 70 percent decrease in restaurant sales during the pandemic, resulting in 135 closures since March 2020.) Sanders went from honing her TV chops in hopes of getting a shot at the briefing room podium to being a mostly behind-the-scenes adviser and spokeswoman to a vice president, an often-ceremonial job that has famously been compared — trigger warning for the unvaccinated — to a “bucket of warm spit.” (Biden, for what’s worth, has empowered Harris as a true decision-maker in his administration; her portfolio includes addressing the root cause of migration from the Northern Triangle, among other things.)