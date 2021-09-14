The celebrities have come too, in droves, mostly to Austin: “Westworld” star James Marsden, “Girl, Wash Your Face” author and motivational speaker Rachel Hollis, controversy-courting podcaster Joe Rogan, who recently fell ill with covid-19. “Dawson’s Creek” star James Van Der Beek, his wife, and five children posed for a spread in Austin Life magazine on their new ranch (“I felt an energy to Austin,” the star said). Actresses Haylie Duff, Becca Tobin, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who had formed a pandemic pod together, moved their families to Austin as a unit. (“You don’t pay for parking anywhere,” Tobin marveled to the New York Times.) “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness was filming a season of his show in Austin, and liked it so much that he and his husband decided to stay. (“I had my four cats and was on this lake at an Airbnb, and I was like, Do I love Austin? Is this a liberal bastion in Texas? And it kind of is,” he told Self Magazine.)