Give praise! 2018 is over, and it took only about 27 years.
Wildfires raged; kids marched for their lives; families were separated at the border. Mueller investigated; Omarosa told all; Tillerson got dumped on Twitter. Kavanaugh and Ford spoke; the Queen of Soul and the maverick of the Senate passed; dragon energy permeated the Oval Office.
Throughout it all, the Bad Men list grew longer, engagements got shorter and regularly scheduled events — the Olympics! The World Cup! Combative presidential news conferences! — plodded along.
Sure, we got distracted. We humans always do. Arie proposed. Ari accepted. Stormy sued. Stormi debuted. But even that stuff made time’s march slow and painful. “Black Panther,” Yanni or Laurel, the royal wedding? All of that happened in the year of our Lord Two Thousand and Eighteen. Trust us, we checked the dates. We have rapidly aged.
And just when we’ve figured out how to stomach all this news, here comes 2020, hurtling toward us like a tornado of Iowa double-bacon corn dogs. So grab the antacid and enjoy 2019 while you can, babies. It’ll last only a year.
|Captain America
|Captain Marvel
|Keep Portland Weird
|Keep Crystal City Weird
|Concerned Jeff Flake
|Concerned Mitt Romney
|Oat milk
|Peanut milk
|#DeleteFacebook (again)
|#DeleteInstagram (finally)
|Worrying about Bryce Harper leaving
|Worrying about John Wall staying
|Senate gangs
|House squads
|Matte lips
|Glitter lips
|‘Oumuamua
|Bennu
|GoldLink
|YBN Cordae
|Noah Centineo
|Charles Melton
|Cannabis candies
|Cannabis candles
|“True Detective”
|“Detective Pikachu”
|Redefining masculinity
|Redefining motherhood
|Super Bowl halftime show
|Democratic primary debates
|Lyft for scooters
|Uber for planes
|Meal prep
|Disaster prep
|Meghan Markle
|Meghan Markle’s baby
|White china
|Granny china
|Canceled
|Deplatformed
|Celery juice
|Calamansi juice
|Keto diet
|Beto binge
|Long Island City
|Love Island, USA
|Claire Foy
|Olivia Colman
|Putting faith in the Redskins
|Putting faith in the Mystics
|Edited baby genes
|Bootcut jeans
|Male comebacks
|Congresswoman clapbacks
|“We”
|“Us”
|Portugal
|Ghana
|‘70s tailoring
|‘90s grunge
|Ruston Kelly
|Dillon Carmichael
|“Fire and Fury”
|“Aunts and Angels”
|Tumblrs
|Rumblers
|Countdown to the “Game of Thrones” finale
|Countdown to the “Game of Thrones” prequel
|Night mayor
|Nightmares
|JVN
|AKK
|The sun
|A black hole
|Trump International Hotel
|Des Moines Marriott
|Paganism
|Peganism
|Netflix comedy specials
|Netflix reality shows
|No comment from the special counsel’s office
|Canned tuna
|Lab-grown tuna
|TV reboots
|Disney remakes
|Plant protein
|Pro-teens
|Awkwafina
|Michelle Buteau
|Religion: none
|Religion: all
|Fights about condiments
|Fights about emoluments
|Stadium book tours
|Stadium reunion tours
|Monstera
|Calathea
|Tech billionaire bros
|Silicon Valley women
|Aperol spritzes
|Wine-flavored water
|Person close to Jared Kushner
|Lawyer close to Jared Kushner
|Weird Twitter
|Normie TikTok
|Rolling your face
|Shaving off your face
|Autocracy
|Neo-autocracy