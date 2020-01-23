Thanks to a generous loan, Soltani plays on a magnificent Stradivarius, the “London, ex-Boccherini” cello. The purring tone he coaxed from the A string was the highlight of Stravinsky’s “Suite Italienne,” in the gently flowing Serenata movement. Stravinsky adapted the work from his own ballet “Pulcinella,” itself made of arrangements of 18th-century music. Some of the faster movements plodded a little too deliberately in this performance.

Pianist Julio Elizalde made a capable dancing partner, with a subtle touch and an attentive handling of rubato. Together they found just the right sense of elegance and ease in Beethoven’s sunny Cello Sonata No. 3. Runs in both piano and cello curled with delicate transparency, the fast movements feeling buoyant and airy. Soltani’s luscious legato tone in the short, slow introduction to the third movement was capped by an exuberant finale.

Only in double-stops did Soltani’s technique waver slightly, noticeable in the more daunting variations of Arvo Part’s “Fratres,” where intonation went awry. This meditative piece worked best when the mood was quiet and undulating, especially in the passage in high harmonics near the end, so otherworldly in sound, almost like a theremin.