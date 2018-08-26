

A backlit Beach House performs at the Anthem on Aug. 25. (Josh Sisk for The Washington Post)

A Beach House concert — along with everything else in this fleeting vale of tears — has a beginning and an end. But on Saturday night, the band’s start didn’t signal a launch, and its finish didn’t offer a conclusion. Instead, the Baltimore duo smeared time — on a grand scale and a tiny one.

Twelve years qualifies as a “grand scale” on planet indie-rock, right? In that fickle world, Beach House has built itself into something of a mainstay over the past decade, releasing ambiguous songs to unambiguous acclaim. And Saturday at the Anthem, the band performed its mystery music as backlit silhouettes in a billowing cloud of reverb — which meant you couldn’t make out the faces or the words. Instead, Victoria Legrand’s voice melted into the wedding chapel drones that she pressed out of her keyboard, while guitarist Alex Scally used a slide to make his brightest melodies go slack. For evidence that time was actually moving forward, auxiliary drummer James Barone’s playing felt as crispy as clockwork.

But if you could ignore the ticktock, you might have heard Scally and Legrand artfully tinkering with the moment-to-moment, using all of that reverb to make each instant feel imprecise. Reverb, of course, is the echo effect that makes a song sound as if it’s being sung in a cave, or a church, or some other holy place — and while lots of rock bands use it to hide their deficiencies, Beach House uses it to blunt its strongest melodic gestures. As listeners, when we struggle to distinguish where a note begins and ends, we begin to loosen our hold on the present. In a good Beach House song, there’s no such thing as now.



Singer and keyboardist Victoria Legrand. (Josh Sisk for The Washington Post)

Guitarist Alex Scally. (Josh Sisk for The Washington Post)

The late composer Pauline Oliveros understood this idea. She recorded some of her most extraordinary music in an empty cistern, and she once described working with reverb as a means of transcending the tyranny of the present: “You’re hearing the past, of sound that you made; you’re continuing it, possibly, so you’re right in the present, and you’re anticipating the future, which is coming at you from the past. So it puts you in the simultaneity of time.”

Who knows if Phil Spector was trying to obliterate temporality when he first built his “wall of sound,” but the infamous pop producer obviously knew how to deploy reverb. And Beach House have done their homework on Spector, along with the music of Julee Cruise and the Cocteau Twins. They shared their notes on Saturday during “PPP,” an enchanted almost-waltz in which Legrand broke up her pleading refrains with flat-spoken verses in the spirit of the Shangri-Las. It was one of those grand-tiny time smears. Just as 1965 was slipping into 2018, the reverb on Legrand’s voice kept chasing her into the present.

Looking back at the greater Beach House songbook, one complaint is that it’s just a perpetual gust of low-stakes prettiness. But live, the band’s melodic hospitality felt intentional, with Legrand and Scally providing a reliable place to catch an unreliable feeling. People call this music “dream pop” for a reason. It’s like a dream that you can reenter.

Is there a way out? Legrand seemed to be searching for it during the handsome crests of “Wishes,” first by moving her voice toward the darkest backroom of her throat, then by singing in fraught gasps as her heels kicked the floor. The dream sounded as beautiful as ever, but here was a lightning-flash of alien tension, bright enough to light up the exit rows.