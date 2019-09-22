Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie
Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie
Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (Hulu)
Outstanding reality-competition program
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)
Outstanding writing for a comedy series
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Outstanding directing for a comedy series
Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl” (HBO)
Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special
Johan Renck, “Chernobyl” (HBO)