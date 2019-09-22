Phoebe Waller-Bridge won the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series and outstanding writing for a comedy series for her show “Fleabag.” (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Bill Hader, “Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or a movie

Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal” (Amazon)

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or a movie

Patricia Arquette, “The Act” (Hulu)

Outstanding reality-competition program

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

Outstanding writing for a comedy series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Outstanding directing for a comedy series

Harry Bradbeer, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Outstanding writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Craig Mazin, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Outstanding directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special

Johan Renck, “Chernobyl” (HBO)