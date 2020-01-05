Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)
Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie
Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (HBO)
Best screenplay, motion picture
Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”
Best animated feature film
“Missing Link”
Best foreign language film
“Parasite”
Best original song, motion picture
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”