The complete list of winners from the 77th Golden Globe Awards:

Best supporting actress in a motion picture

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Best TV series, drama

“Succession” (HBO)

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Brian Cox, “Succession” (HBO)

Best TV series, musical or comedy

“Fleabag” (Amazon)

Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag” (Amazon)

Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy” (Hulu)

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Russell Crowe, “The Loudest Voice” (Showtime)

Best supporting actor in a series, limited series or TV movie

Stellan Skarsgard, “Chernobyl” (HBO)

Best screenplay, motion picture

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Best animated feature film

“Missing Link”

Best foreign language film

“Parasite”

Best original song, motion picture

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” “Rocketman”