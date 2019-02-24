[Complete coverage of the 2019 Oscars]

Actress in a supporting role

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Actor in a supporting role

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Best foreign language film

“Roma” (Mexico)

Best documentary

“Free Solo”

Best cinematography

“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón

Best production design

“Black Panther”

Best costume design

“Black Panther,” Ruth Carter

Best makeup and hair styling

“Vice”

Best film editing

“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman

Best sound editing

“Bohemian Rhapsody”

Best sound mixing

“Bohemian Rhapsody”