Actress in a supporting role
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Actor in a supporting role
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Best foreign language film
“Roma” (Mexico)
Best documentary
“Free Solo”
Best cinematography
“Roma,” Alfonso Cuarón
Best production design
“Black Panther”
Best costume design
“Black Panther,” Ruth Carter
Best makeup and hair styling
“Vice”
Best film editing
“Bohemian Rhapsody,” John Ottman
Best sound editing
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
Best sound mixing
“Bohemian Rhapsody”