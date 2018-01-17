In 2013 Congress plunged the nation into a partial government shutdown as a dispute over President Obama's health care law stalled a temporary funding bill, forcing about 800,000 federal workers off the job. (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

On Tuesday morning, pondering the increasing likelihood of a government shutdown, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) turned to a gaggle of reporters and said, “We should all be kicked out if that happens.”

The nation heard this. “I heard this,” affirms Jenny Lou Park, of Austin. “And I thought, ‘Oh, we can only hope!”

It now appears that Republicans have cobbled together enough votes to broker a deal and avoid a shutdown. Which, some folks have come to believe, might not be such a good thing.

Kick them out! Park says. A shutdown is a terrible, last-resort prospect, but maybe it’s time to protect Congress from itself, to stick Congress in its Pack ’n Play until it learns that we don’t behave that way in this household.

“I mean, missing the CHIP deadline?” Park continues. “Passing a tax bill without any bipartisanship?” Don’t get her started on DACA, the cause of the current stalemate — but it’s one more sign that the shutdown, while terrible, is the sort of event adults must endure if we want to raise Congress to become a productive member of society.

“They need a huge timeout,” offers Linda Brooks from Long Island. “The problem with the shutdown is that it’s the wonderful regular people who are in public service who are going to be impacted. The people who really need their paychecks. But I wish there was a way to reverse it.”

Under law, in the event of a shutdown, senators and representatives still receive salaries. Their staffs, however, do not, and neither do the thousands of nurses, park rangers and record clerks who constitute the federal workforce. Brooks sorts through the unfairness of this, searching for a solution and growing increasingly exasperated.

“Congress? Just — just have them all go stand in the corner with their nose to a wall.”

Truly, it is a mark of the national mood that for some citizens, the solution of how to save the nation is to take the elected representatives of the nation and lock them all in a closet. The last government shutdown happened in 2013, lasted for 17 days, affected 2 million workers, and resulted in hordes of tourists descending on Washington and angrily finding out that Washington was closed: no monuments, no museums. Before that, a shutdown in 1995-1996 resulted in the halting of toxic waste cleanups and medical research trials.

Still. However. Maybe please shut down the government. Because the government has been terrifying us lately. We are starting to wonder whether the government perhaps — perhaps — doesn’t entirely have its act together.

To wit: The word of the week was “s---hole,” but then group of senators who were actually in the room can’t even agree on whether the president said it. Senior members of the highest offices in the land publicly claimed they couldn’t remember hearing the phrase but then privately revealed that the word in question might have been “s---house” instead.

“I just think our government needs to take a look at itself in the mirror and take stock of things,” offers Ken Garr from Southern California. “Like, ‘Where is your life at right now, government?’ ”

Garr, an independent who has voted for both parties in various elections, has a vague recollection of reading about a country once — he thinks this happened in the 1970s? — where there was a government shutdown, and it resulted in a mass congressional ousting. He’s been trying to remember the details of this. He wonders if that could happen here.

Barring, however, a mass resignation: “Is there an TED talk available for Congress?” Garr asks. “Can we take them to a TED talk that will teach them how to be Congress better? Or maybe we just bring them all to the Hall of Presidents ride at Disney World and they get lessons from the animatronic presidents.”

Does the future of the country depend on a robot Herbert Hoover?

“Let’s shut it down and change the locks,” Texan Don Griffin proposes on Twitter. “And replace every [politician] with homeless people off the streets. They will get along better, and it will be the first time to have members who will appreciate having the job.”

Of course, shutting down the government is only going to add to the rancor. Already, Republicans are pre-emptively blaming Democrats for threatening to block the spending deal that would keep the government open. Already, Democrats are pointing out that Republicans hold both houses and the White House and so, neener neener, he who smelt it dealt it.

In Florida, Realtor Ron Coulter knows all this. He doesn’t want the government to halt. It would be bad for his clients, bad for the country.

But when he heard Graham utter the phrase “We should all be kicked out if that happens,” Coulter’s first reaction was: “This is the most compelling argument for a government shutdown ever uttered.”