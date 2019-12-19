“It is with profound sadness that I stand here today,” said Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, a Democrat from Pennsylvania; “I am saddened but not shocked,” added California Democrat Rep. Barbara Lee; “Today is a sad day for America,” said Republican Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma.

There was fire and brimstone preaching from Louisiana Republican Rep. Clay Higgins (“I have descended into the belly of the beast, I have witnessed a terror within”), a Bible recitation from Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Fred Keller (“Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do”), and apocalyptic warnings from Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert (“This country’s end is now in sight!”).

“When I look out into that abyss,” thundered Republican Rep. Douglas A. Collins, who once served as a Baptist pastor down in Georgia, “I don’t know what I see.”

This was the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump, as inevitable as death, and in some ways as mysterious.

Where do you go when you’re impeached? Some believe you will rise up in the polls. Others prophesy a subterranean plunge. It is a kind of political death that is so rare that nobody knows for sure.

What was clear: America’s politicians were grieving, or at least wanted the audience to think so. (At least one viewer, however, likely didn’t buy it: “Perhaps most insulting of all is your false display of solemnity,” Trump had written Pelosi just the day before in an unhinged 6-page letter).

Democrats came — in short speeches on the House floor — to mourn the passing of objective truths, of the nation’s standing in the world, and proper diplomacy. Republicans countered that it was the due process that had been bludgeoned and buried by a “sham” impeachment

“The Democrats attempt to remove the president began on Inauguration Day,” said California Republican Rep. Devin Nunes.

“No one runs for Congress to impeach a president,” countered Rhode Island Democrat Rep. David N. Cicilline. “But this president left us no choice.”

Impeachment fell on the 1,063rd day of Trump’s presidency. That’s nearly three years of investigations into Trump and his campaign, of erratic tweeting and “troubling” meetings in the Oval Office, of progressives running against Trumpism, and of Trump completely upending the norms of American democracy. After more than a thousand shocking days, the only thing that felt surprising about this historic moment, was how long it took to get here.

And so it went, for more than 10 hours, beginning at 9 a.m. on a bright, brisk December day, Democrats and Republicans, going through the motions, trading repetitive floor speeches (Another Benjamin Franklin reference, drink!) to a partially-full chamber of their colleagues who rarely looked up from their phones. If, as the cliche goes, the Trump presidency is a television show, then the day had the feel of an endless “previously on” recap before a finale.

“I feel like I ought to go up and watch the LSU-Georgia game,” Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican, said sneaking off the floor, a wad of fake 45-dollar bills with Trump’s face on them poking out of his jacket pocket. “It was played a week ago. I know the outcome to both, but at least that game is more exciting.”

In the days leading up to the vote there was genuine drama about how many Democrats would defect and vote against articles of impeachment. Democratic leadership did not lay any pressure on the many vulnerable members from Trump-leaning districts who might see political benefits by bucking their party.

“My work culminated this past weekend,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin, a freshman Democrat from a district in Michigan that backed Trump in 2016 said in an interview just off the House floor. “I did what I always do, as a CIA officer, when I have a big decision to make. I took over my grandfather’s desk at my farm and just covered it with all the documents.”

When the first article of impeachment came up for a vote, just after 8 p.m., Slotkin and all but two Democrats voted yes. Standing in front of the chamber, Pelosi announced the vote had passed with 230 votes, and banged her gavel. When cheers arose from the Democratic side of the aisle, the Speaker quieted them with a death stare. For what exactly did they have to celebrate?

The outcome of the Senate trail was all but foreordained, his presidency would live. Even as the House spent the day debating and voting on impeachment, the Upper Chamber voted on 11 of the president’s judicial nominees. On Thursday, Trump is poised to notch one of his biggest legislative victories of his first term with the expected passage of a major trade deal.

Where do you go when you’re impeached? The president traveled to Battle Creek, Michigan, to bask in the adulation of his adoring fan base. There, during the exact moment the votes rolled in against him, his mind was in the clouds, as he talked about how one day he’ll be able to tell his grandkids that the newly-created Space Force was his “baby.”

For her part, Pelosi had no regrets.

“I could not be prouder or more inspired than by the moral courage of the House Democrats,” she would later say.

But no, she was not going to let the impeachment feel like a pep rally. This was a funeral, remember, quite possibly their own.

