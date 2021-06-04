Dole’s grounding in the genocide began in 1947 when an uncle suggested he travel from Kansas to Chicago to see Kelikian, an innovative orthopedist who had offered to treat him and other veterans for free — in gratitude to a country that had given him a new life, and to honor the doctor’s brother who had been killed fighting for the United States in Italy during World War II. Dole, then 23, remembers arriving to find Kelikian waiting to greet him. Kelikian had achieved prominence after emigrating at age 21 and earning a medical degree at the University of Chicago without having graduated from high school. Yet the doctor made him feel like he was the most important patient in the hospital, Dole told me.