The November debate criteria requires candidates to receive contributions from 165,000 unique donors, up from the 135,000 threshold for the Oct. 15-16 debates in Ohio, which will be co-hosted by the New York Times and CNN. Unlike previous debates, however, there are now two ways to reach the polling requirements also required to appear on the debate stage: Candidates can either receive 3 percent support in four qualifying national or single-state polls; or receive at least 5 percent support in two qualifying single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada.