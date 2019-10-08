The donors must be dispersed throughout the country, as the DNC requires a minimum of 600 unique donors per state, in at least 20 states. The polls, both national and single-state, must have been released between Sept. 13 and Nov. 13.
Eight candidates have qualified for the November debate so far, including: Former vice president Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Ind.; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); billionaire activist Tom Steyer; entrepreneur Andrew Yang
The Post last hosted a presidential debate in March 2016 between Democratic candidates Sanders and Hillary Clinton, then sharing the moderating duties with Univision.
Moderators and a venue have yet to be named for the November debate. In addition to airing live on MSNBC, the debate will be live-streamed on MSNBC.com and The Post’s digital platforms.