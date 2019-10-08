The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that The Washington Post and MSNBC will co-host the fifth Democratic debate on Nov. 20 in Georgia.

The November debate criteria requires candidates to receive contributions from 165,000 unique donors, up from the 135,000 threshold for the Oct. 15-16 debates in Ohio, which will be co-hosted by the New York Times and CNN. Unlike previous debates, however, there are now two ways to reach the polling requirements also required to appear on the debate stage: Candidates can either receive 3 percent support in four qualifying national or single-state polls; or receive at least 5 percent support in two qualifying single-state polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada.

The donors must be dispersed throughout the country, as the DNC requires a minimum of 600 unique donors per state, in at least 20 states. The polls, both national and single-state, must have been released between Sept. 13 and Nov. 13.

Eight candidates have qualified for the November debate so far, including: Former vice president Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Mayor Pete Buttigieg, of South Bend, Ind.; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); billionaire activist Tom Steyer; entrepreneur Andrew Yang

The Post last hosted a presidential debate in March 2016 between Democratic candidates Sanders and Hillary Clinton, then sharing the moderating duties with Univision.

Moderators and a venue have yet to be named for the November debate. In addition to airing live on MSNBC, the debate will be live-streamed on MSNBC.com and The Post’s digital platforms.

