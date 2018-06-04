An image in the “American and the Holocaust” exhibit at the United State Holocaust Memorial and Museum. (United States Holocaust Memorial Museum)

Several museums are offering new exhibitions on non-Colonial American history, including the provocative “Americans and the Holocaust” at the United States Holocaust Memorial and Museum.

Commemorating the museum’s 25th anniversary, the exhibit investigates America’s response to Hitler and the rise of Nazism, with government documents, public opinion polls, media accounts and personal artifacts exploring America’s economic insecurities and its post-World War I isolationism and how that shaped public attitudes on immigration and refugees.

Rather than offer pat answers, the show raises questions about what American knew, and when, and it encourages visitors to engage with the many answers to those queries, said curator Daniel Green.

“We’re trying to push against hindsight,” he said. “What if you were an American in the 1930s? How would you have responded?”

The show’s themes are uplifting and upsetting. There are profiles of individuals who traveled to war-torn Europe to help Jewish refugees escape as well as State Department documents that reveal government efforts to suppress information about Nazi atrocities to keep refugees out of the country. Graphics detail American immigration policies, and photographs and film footage reveal the implications of these rules on real people.

Hollywood’s response to the war is chronicled, as is media coverage across the nation. One highlight is “History Unfolded,” a display that uses an online, crowdsourced database to show how American newspapers covered critical moments of the Holocaust.

At the National Museum of American History, “City of Hope: Resurrection City & the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign” investigates the 1968 anti-poverty demonstration on the Mall. With newly discovered video and photographs, the exhibition, curated by the National Museum of African American History and Culture, commemorates the 50th anniversary of the six-week demonstration, organized by the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. Led by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Ralph David Abernathy, the campaign sought to frame poverty as a human rights issue.

Washington’s changing neighborhoods are the focus of a new exhibition at the Anacostia Community Museum. “A Right to the City” showcases the influence of neighborhood activists and their effort to shape their communities by advocating for public education, equitable transit and environmental policies.

