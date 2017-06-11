Best play

“Oslo”

Best musical

“Dear Evan Hansen”

[‘Dear Evan Hansen’ wins the Tony Award for best musical]

Best book of a musical

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Music and lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Best revival of a play

“August Wilson’s Jitney”

Best revival of a musical

“Hello, Dolly!”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

[Kevin Spacey was not first choice for Tonys host. And he reminded us again and again during his opening.]

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best scenic design of a play

Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Best scenic design of a musical

Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best costume design of a play

Jane Greenwood, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Best costume design of a musical

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best lighting design of a play

Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Best lighting design of a musical

Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best direction of a play

Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best direction of a musical

Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Best choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Best orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

And for recipients of awards and honors in noncompetitive categories:

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater:

James Earl Jones

[James Earl Jones: A voice for the ages, aging gracefully]]

Special Tony Award:

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for “The Encounter”

Regional Theater Tony Award:

Dallas Theater Center

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:

Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre:

Nina Lannan

Alan Wasser