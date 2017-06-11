Best play
“Oslo”
Best musical
“Dear Evan Hansen”
Best book of a musical
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson
Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater
“Dear Evan Hansen,” Music and lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul
Best revival of a play
“August Wilson’s Jitney”
Best revival of a musical
“Hello, Dolly!”
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play
Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play
Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”
Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical
Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical
Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play
Michael Aronov, “Oslo”
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play
Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”
Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical
Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical
Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”
Best scenic design of a play
Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”
Best scenic design of a musical
Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Best costume design of a play
Jane Greenwood, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”
Best costume design of a musical
Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”
Best lighting design of a play
Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”
Best lighting design of a musical
Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”
Best direction of a play
Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”
Best direction of a musical
Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”
Best choreography
Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”
Best orchestrations
Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”
And for recipients of awards and honors in noncompetitive categories:
Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater:
James Earl Jones
Special Tony Award:
Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for “The Encounter”
Regional Theater Tony Award:
Dallas Theater Center
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:
Baayork Lee
Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre:
Nina Lannan
Alan Wasser