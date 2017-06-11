1 of 72 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × See the red carpet looks during the Tony Awards View Photos Bette Midler, Sally Field, Kevin Spacey and more arrive at the 71st annual Tony Awards to celebrate the best on Broadway. Caption Bette Midler, Sally Field, Kevin Spacey and more arrive at the 71st annual Tony Awards to celebrate the best on Broadway. June 11, 2017 Bette Midler. Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

Best play

“Oslo”

Best musical

“Dear Evan Hansen”

Best book of a musical

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Steven Levenson

Best original score (music and/or lyrics) written for the theater

“Dear Evan Hansen,” Music and lyrics: Benj Pasek & Justin Paul

Best revival of a play

“August Wilson’s Jitney”

Best revival of a musical

“Hello, Dolly!”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a play

Kevin Kline, “Present Laughter”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play

Laurie Metcalf, “A Doll’s House, Part 2”

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical

Ben Platt, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical

Bette Midler, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a play

Michael Aronov, “Oslo”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a play

Cynthia Nixon, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical

Gavin Creel, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical

Rachel Bay Jones, “Dear Evan Hansen”

Best scenic design of a play

Nigel Hook, “The Play That Goes Wrong”

Best scenic design of a musical

Mimi Lien, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best costume design of a play

Jane Greenwood, “Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes”

Best costume design of a musical

Santo Loquasto, “Hello, Dolly!”

Best lighting design of a play

Christopher Akerlind, “Indecent”

Best lighting design of a musical

Bradley King, “Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812”

Best direction of a play

Rebecca Taichman, “Indecent”

Best direction of a musical

Christopher Ashley, “Come From Away”

Best choreography

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Bandstand”

Best orchestrations

Alex Lacamoire, “Dear Evan Hansen”

And for recipients of awards and honors in noncompetitive categories:

Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theater:

James Earl Jones

Special Tony Award:

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, sound designers for “The Encounter”

Regional Theater Tony Award:

Dallas Theater Center

Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:

Baayork Lee

Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre:

Nina Lannan

Alan Wasser